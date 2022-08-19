Karen Pittman Teases What to Expect From The Morning Show Season 3

Watch : Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Cast for Season 3

Wake up, it's almost time for a new season of The Morning Show.

The highly-anticipated third season of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show has started production, and while details remain scarce about what's in store—Pittman, who plays TMS producer Mia on the series, recently gave us a little taste of what to expect.

"Well, we start after the pandemic," Pittman exclusively told E! News at the HCA TV Awards Aug. 14. "I think I can safely tease that."

Hey, we'll take what we can get!

Viewers can also look forward to some exciting additions to the star-studded cast, including Mad Men alum Jon Hamm, whose character Paul Marks is described by the streamer as "a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit."

"He is an extraordinary actor," Pittman said about her new co-star. "I'm interested in what he's going to be bringing to the story. I don't yet know what they have in store for Jon."