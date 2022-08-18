Kate Spade Surprise Dropped a Cute New Disney Collab Featuring 101 Dalmations: Prices Start at $39

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As Disney fans, nothing excites us more than collabs with brands we can't get enough of. Just this year, Coach and Stoney Clover Lane dropped new Disney-themed collections that sold out super fast. Now, we're bringing you another new Disney collab you definitely don't want to miss.

Kate Spade Surprise, one of our go-to sources for chic designer bags and accessories, recently released a new Disney x Kate Spade New York collection themed to 101 Dalmatians. Just like their previous Disney collabs, the new collection features items that are stylish, functional and super cute. If you're a fan of one of the baddest Disney Villains around, you're going to love their selection of Cruella de Vil bags and accessories.

To make things even sweeter, nearly every item in the collection is on sale right now! Plus, Kate Spade Surprise is running a secret sale where purchases over $200 are an extra 20% off using the code SAVE20. We highly recommend taking advantage of this extra savings while you still can!

We've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the new Disney x Kate Spade 101 Dalmatians collection. See our picks below.