How Lili Reinhart Bounced Back After Riverdale Passed on Her First Audition

Watch : Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale PASSED on Her First Audition!

If at first you don't succeed try, try again.

That's the lesson Lili Reinhart learned on the road to sealing the deal for her role of Betty in Riverdale. In an interview with E! News, the actress shared how experiencing rejection actually motivated her to keep pursuing for a spot on The CW series.

"It's weird because when I auditioned for Riverdale at first, I was told no. I didn't get the role. They said no," Reinhart revealed. "And then I moved to L.A. and they still hadn't cast the role of Betty and so I was able to go in in person because the first time was a self-tape. And then I went in in-person and I made it past the first round, second round, third round and then did my test and I got the role."

Now, it's hard to even imagine the show without the actress. And Reinhart knows her life wouldn't be the same if her second go-around for Riverdale hadn't gone as planned.