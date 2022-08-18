Here's How Much LeBron James Is Getting Paid for 2-Year Extension With Lakers

Watch : LeBron James' Long History With Activism

LeBron James just made NBA history.

The Los Angeles Lakers power forward agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a whopping $97.1 million, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN Aug. 17.

According to the outlet, the extension makes LeBron the highest-earning player in NBA history—surpassing Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant—with $532 million in career guaranteed money.

Klutch Sports, a sports agency founded by LeBron, celebrated his new career milestone on Instagram Aug. 17, writing, "Congrats @kingjames on your 2 year 97.1M dollar extension and becoming the highest paid player in the history of the NBA! #Klutch."

On Aug. 18, Lakers' Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka issued a statement regarding LeBron's historic agreement.

"LeBron is a generational basketball player who has proven to be even more impactful as a human being," he said. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with him, ensuring he's a driving force of Lakers culture for years to come. The Lakers platform has proved again and again to be an ideal place for the game's all-time greats to thrive and achieve.