Owen Wilson Admits He Got In Trouble With Marvel For Talking About Loki Too Much

Mum's the word!
Owen Wilson is keeping his lips sealed when it comes to season two of the hit Disney+ series Loki. The actor, who plays Mobius M. Mobius in the show, confirmed season two is underway, but stopped short of sharing anything else. "We'll see what happens with this one," Owen told Comicbook.com Aug. 16. "I immediately get kind of self-conscious [discussing it] because they're so kind of uptight."
The "uptight" people he's referring to are the powers that be at Marvel. The studio is known for being secretive about the plots of their upcoming projects and frequently keep details from even the stars of their films, including Spider-Man Tom Holland, who has spoiled movies in the past.
As such, Owen said the studio has warned him "multiple times" to watch what he says.
The Wedding Crashers star previously joked that he received menacing messages from Marvel insiders when promoting the first season. "When I let it slip that I'm wearing a mustache [as] Agent Mobius, I got an ominous text saying ‘Strike One,'" Owen shared with Esquire in 2021. "I don't know who that was from. We looked into it and we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone or something. But that was never confirmed."
The secrecy is par for the course when you sign on to any Marvel project.
Vera Farmiga, who plays Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye, said it adds an element of surprise. "Even when I signed on and said yes to the project, I still was kept in the shadows until I wasn't anymore," she said. "And that's just Marvel's process."
When it comes time to promote the project, it's even more nerve-wracking. Vera's co-star Tony Dalton, who plays Jack Duquesne, added that you "don't know what to say because there's so many secretive things going on and you don't want to give up too much."
To this, Vera said, "My palms are sweating!"
In other words, Owen isn't alone in his stress over keeping things spoiler-free!
The first season of Loki is streaming now on Disney+.