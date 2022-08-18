Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's Date Night Looks Will Make You Yearn for Fall

It may have not been Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's intention, but they're making us want to say goodbye to summer.
The couple looked ready for the fall season, as they stepped out in style during a date night at the Los Angeles hot spot Catch Steak on Aug. 17.
For their outing, the model dressed in an effortlessly chic LBD that featured long sleeves and dainty buttons. Hailey, 25, accessorized with knee-high leather boots, a matching purse and sunglasses.
Justin, 28, appeared to be on the same fashion wavelength as his wife, wearing a fall-favorite fabric: corduroy. Wearing the soft tan-colored material from head to toe, he donned an oversized hooded top, matching pants and dad hat. The "Peaches" singer's get-up seemed to be a new arrival from his Drew House fashion label.
The pair's date night comes just two days after Hailey opened up about their four-year marriage. The two tied the knot in 2018 at a New York City courthouse before they wed again in a lavish South Carolina ceremony the following year.
"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," the Rhode Skin founder told Harper's Bazaar for its September ICONS covers issue. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."
Hailey explained that no matter the ups and downs they face in their marriage, "At the end of the day, he's my best friend."
"But it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she noted. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."
"I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues," Hailey shared, referencing the "stroke-like symptoms" she had in March and Justin's diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June. "You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"
From their well-coordinated date night looks, it appears the lovebirds are closer than ever.