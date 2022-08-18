All the Details on Prince Harry's Surprise Trip to Mozambique

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Set to Return to U.K. Very Soon

Prince Harry is back on a continent close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex recently made a surprise trip to Mozambique in Africa to highlight wildlife conservation in the country, his spokesperson has confirmed.

The rep told NBC News on Aug. 18, "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is welcoming and co-hosting a group of U.S. officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas in Mozambique in his capacity as President of African Parks, a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the continent."

Harry has been working with African Parks since 2016 and became the NGO's president the following year, according to the group's website. The duke has been visiting the African continent for more than 20 years—for both holidays and conservation work—in following the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, who was known for her international philanthropy.

Mozambique is the third country outside of the United States that Harry has visited since he and Meghan moved to California in spring 2020, a few months after they announced they were stepping down as senior royals.