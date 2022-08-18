Gwyneth Paltrow Is Diving Into The Shark Tank With Guest Role

Watch : "Shark Tank" Greatest of All Time Special

There's a new shark to look out for.

ABC announced Aug. 17 that season 14 of Shark Tank will welcome Gwyneth Paltrow as a guest shark. ​ Shakespeare in Love star will join returning sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary on the long-running series.

Also joining as a guest shark is CEO and co-founder of Doordash Tony Xu as well as the CEO and co-founder of Good American, Emma Grede, who makes history as the first Black woman investor on the show.

This new gig makes perfect sense for Paltrow​, who knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship, as she's the CEO and founder of lifestyle brand Goop. She started the company in her kitchen and turned it into a thriving lifestyle brand covering everything from style, travel, food,​ and beauty to physical, mental and spiritual wellness.