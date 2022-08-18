Why Bachelor Nation's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are No Longer Living Together

Watch : Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

Home is where the heart is.

While Clayton Echard may have spent a majority of his summer living with girlfriend Susie Evans in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., The Bachelor star is switching up his living situation. And it sounds like he's not the only one.

In the Aug. 16 podcast episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat, Clayton confirmed he is returning to Scottsdale, Ariz., while Susie is moving to Los Angeles.

"It's ​only a 50-minute flight apart, but we're both chasing our dreams, and I think for location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be in," Clayton shared. "I'm working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, 'Clayton, I'll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other.' And we'll see."

Before rumors start to spread that this step means Clayton and Susie's romance is on the rocks, he made it clear that is not the case.