Why Bachelor Nation's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are No Longer Living Together

While Clayton Echard may have spent a majority of his summer living with girlfriend Susie Evans in her hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., The Bachelor star is switching up his living situation. And it sounds like he's not the only one.
In the Aug. 16 podcast episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat, Clayton confirmed he is returning to Scottsdale, Ariz., while Susie is moving to Los Angeles.
"It's only a 50-minute flight apart, but we're both chasing our dreams, and I think for location-wise, we both feel that those are the spots that we want to be in," Clayton shared. "I'm working on my computer 10, 12 hours a day. So she was like, 'Clayton, I'll move to L.A. and then we can travel on the weekends to see each other.' And we'll see."
Before rumors start to spread that this step means Clayton and Susie's romance is on the rocks, he made it clear that is not the case.
"We're very, very happy right now and in a really great spot," Clayton shared. "Yeah, we went through it—together, though. Thankfully, she's been on my side and that's the only reason why I can sit here with so much positivity is because of her."
Clayton and Susie ended up together after his season of The Bachelor finished airing in March.
Cameras were rolling when Susie left the show before the finale. In a surprising move, Clayton decided not to hand out a final rose to remaining contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey and instead, made it his mission to win Susie back.
"She gave me a second chance and thankfully she did," he said on the podcast. "I don't know if I would have had the growth if it wasn't for her alone."
Moving forward, Clayton says he's not following any pressures or rule books that sometimes come with being part of The Bachelor franchise. Instead, he's sticking to what works best for him and Susie.
"We don't need to be in a relationship for anybody other than ourselves," he said. "We're not doing this for Bachelor Nation, but we both came to the conclusion that no matter what happens, we'll always be thankful for being part of each other's lives because we both made each other better human beings."