TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Peacock's A Friend of the Family

Jake Lacy stars as sinister real-life kidnapper Robert Berchtold in the first teaser for Peacock's upcoming true crime drama A Friend of the Family. Watch the hair-raising preview.

By Brett Malec Aug 18, 2022 6:37 PMTags
TVAnna PaquinTrue CrimePeacockNBCU
Watch: Jan Broberg Says Acting Helped Her Heal After Abductions

The first teaser for A Friend of the Family is finally here.

On Aug. 18, Peacock released a sneak peek at their highly anticipated true crime drama based on the 1970s kidnappings of Jan Broberg, which were also the subject of the wildly popular 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.

The limited series stars The White Lotus' Jake Lacy as the sinister Robert Berchtold, who abducted Jan from her family not once, but twice, after befriending her parents Mary Ann (played by Anna Paquin) and Bob (portrayed by Colin Hanks).

"What good luck that you folks moved in two blocks up," Bob says in the teaser before Robert's wife Gail (played by Lio Tipton) warns, "He gets these impulsive moods."

The chilling preview concludes with Jan's (Hendrix Yancey) shocking disappearance. "They were supposed to be back some time ago," Bob says before the video cuts to Robert driving away with Jan in the passenger's seat of his car.

photos
True Crime Documentaries Worth Watching This Summer

Jan, who serves as a producer on the series, said in a statement, "This story will make you talk, shout, cry—and it will make you angry. Good. The team of writers, actors, designers, directors and producers led by Alex Hedlund, Eliza Hittman and Nick Antosca have captured the heart of how good people can be manipulated and their children victimized. Our story is relatable because so many families have direct experience with this sort of abuse. I hope that our story will start conversations—because secrets live in darkness and silence."

Trending Stories

1

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

2

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Alleged 2016 Incident Detailed in Report

3

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Check out the teaser above.

A Friend of the Family premieres Thursday, Oct. 6, on Peacock. Scroll down to see more images from the series.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock
Jake Lacy
Peacock
Anna Paquin
Peacock
Colin Hanks
Peacock
Anna Paquin
Peacock
Jake Lacy & Anna Paquin
Peacock
Mckenna Grace
Peacock
Jake Lacy
Peacock
Hendrix Yancey
Peacock
Mckenna Grace
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

2

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Alleged 2016 Incident Detailed in Report

3

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

4

Demi Lovato Debuts Romance With Musician Jutes During NYC Outing

5

Lee Pace Confirms He’s Married to Boyfriend Matthew Foley