See Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and More Get Silly Euphoria in Season 2 Blooper Reel

Euphoria proves it can deliver some laughs—but only when they're in blooper form.
HBO released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the hit series' second season, and while the Emmy-nominated series is best known for its dramatic storylines, it seems like the cast isn't always keeping it serious on set. There was a lot to love about the nearly four-minute video, from the many laughs Angus Cloud repeatedly forgetting his lines.
In one scene, Fez (Angus) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) talk about her controversial school play, which is based on Lexi's friends and family. "It's like about a group of girlfriends who sort of grow up and grow apart," Lexi says, after which Fez replies, "Damn, so it's kind of like Lean on Me vibes?"
This is when someone interrupts to inform Angus "it's Stand By Me."
A different scene sees Angus introduce Faye (Chloe Cherry) to someone, but he calls the character by the actress' name.
And in a third scene, Fez gives Lexi his phone number, but instead of making up a number, Angus shares his actual phone number. "Angus, is that your real number?" a crew member asks.
"No," Angus says, clearly lying. As the crew laughs in the background, someone yells, "Alright, cut it."
Angus isn't the only one fudging up his lines. The other actors are shown forgetting what they're supposed to say and instead breaking into laughter.
All in all, the blooper reel is proof the Euphoria cast knows how to work hard and play hard.
The hit show received 16 total Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series, Lead Actress and and acting awards for Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Martha Kelly and Colman Domingo.
The July announcement marked a historic moment in Zendaya's career, as it made her the first Black woman to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year. "I don't have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now," Zendaya wrote on Instagram July 12. "All I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you."
See if the cast takes home an Emmy for their work when the 2022 Emmys air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)