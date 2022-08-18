TV Scoop Awards 2022

All the Books to Read Before They Become TV Shows in 2022

Hit the library before Everything I Know About Love and more beloved books arrive on the small screen this year.

Nothing beats the experience of reading a really good book, but watching all of the characters you fell in love with come to life on the screen is pretty darn close.

Thankfully, 2022 has delivered and will continue to deliver a wide-range of book-to-screen adaptations. We've already been blessed with The Summer I Turned Pretty, a wistful love story based on Jenny Han's eponymous YA book, as well as Netflix's stunning take on Neil Gailman's beloved comic book series, The Sandman.

Looking ahead, there's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Daisy Jones & The Six, House of the Dragons and Everything I Know About Love—the latter of which is set to premiere the soonest. Hitting Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 25, the series is inspired by Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name and follows two 20-something best friends living in London as they navigate bad dates, heartaches and humiliations.

Get more details on the upcoming Peacock series and every other book-to-screen adaptation coming to a TV near you by scrolling on.

Matt Squire/Peacock/Universal International Studios Limited
Everything I Know About Love

Based On: Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name
Starring: Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Aliyah Odoffin, Marli Siu, 
Premieres: August 25 on Peacock
Why We're Excited: The book is the ultimate love letter to friendship. Instead of centering on romance like so many 20-something shows and films do, Everything I Know About Love chronicles the highs and lows of having a platonic soulmate. The story is also set in 2012, meaning the cultural references and fashions are peak indie sleaze. Bring on all of the American Apparel!

Ollie Upton/HBO
House of the Dragon

Based On: George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood
Starring: Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno
Premieres: August 21 on HBO
Why We're Excited: Because we have a fetish for power-hungry blondes? All dye-job jokes aside, it's been two years since Game of Thrones concluded its eight-season run and we are more than ready to return to Westeros. The prequel focuses on the reign of House Targaryen and is set 200 years before the events in the OG series. But, most importantly: DRAGONS!

Ben Rothstein/Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Based On: The Lord of the Rings series by J. R. R. Tolkien
Starring: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.
Premieres: September 2 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Like Gollum with his precious, resistance is futile when it comes to returning to Middle-earth for another adventure set thousands of years before the events of The Lord Of The Rings film franchise and The Hobbit trilogy. Plus, it's likely the most expensive TV show ever made, so it will be nice to see what our annually increasing Prime membership is going toward!

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Vampire Academy

Based On: Richelle Mead's popular young adult fantasy series
Starring: Sisi Stringer, Daniele Nieves, Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Liner
Premieres: September 15 on Peacock
Why We're Excited: While the 2014 film starring Zoey Deutch left much to be desired (We still love you, girl!), we have high hopes for this supernatural high school drama, considering The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec is behind it. Plus, the epic story has all the elements that could make it the next big teen drama, including a compelling love triangle, a fierce friendship between its two female leads and new twist on the vampire genre. You're going to want to sink your teeth into this one. 

Bobby Bank/Getty Images
The Midnight Club

Based On: The beloved horror anthology series of the same name, written by Christopher Pike
Starring: Heather Langenkamp, Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota
Premieres: October 7 on Netflix
Why We're Excited: With The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan at the helm and a captivating premise—a group of terminally ill teenage patients meet in secret at midnight to tell scary stories—this is one we will be pressing play on as soon as the clock strikes midnight. Just know we will be keeping the lights on.

Gotham/GC Images
Daisy Jones & The Six

Based On: Taylor Jenkins-Reid's bestselling novel of the same name
 Starring: Riley Keough, Sam Clafin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Josh Whitehouse and Will Harrison
Premieres: TBA on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Imagine a faux music documentary about the rise and fall of a legendary '60s band (think Fleetwood Mac) starring attractive people and featuring original music with lyrics so poignant we wish AIM was still a thing so we could use them as our away messages. Prepare for sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll with a splash of Reese Witherspoon-approved sweet tea as the star serves as a producer.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney
Love and Death

Based On: The series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Krysten Ritter, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel and Tom Pelphrey
Premieres: TBA on HBO Max
Why We're Excited: Ax murderers, so hot right now. First, Jessica Biel played Dallas-area killer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's true crime drama Candy. And now, Olsen is set to play the housewife-turned-murderer, a role her recent turns in Marvel's WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness definitely prepared her for. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Three Women

Based On: The non-fiction bestseller of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood and Sean Meehan
Premieres: TBA on Showtime
Why We're Excited: One of the most relevant books of 2019, the series will explore female desire as it follows a trio of women who are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
The Power

Based On: Creator Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name
Starring: Auli'i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Halle Bush, Toheeb Jimoh, Daniela Vega, Nico Hiraga and Ria Zmitowicz
Premieres: TBA on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Imagine a world in which every teenage girl in the world develops the power to electrocute people at will and it's something that can't be taken away from them. Now imagine if they learn how to awaken that ability in older women as well. Like Beyonce once asked: Who run the world?

Courtesy of Netflix
The Sandman

Based On: Neil Gaiman's DC Comics series
Starring: Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Boyd Holbrook, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Joely Richardson, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal and Sandra James-Young
Premieres: August 5 on Netflix
Why We're Excited: We feel like we've been fantasizing about this series becoming a reality for years, which is actually true because Hollywood has been trying to adapt it since 1991. And now, thanks to Gaiman, The Dark Knight trilogy producer David S. Goyer and Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg, we are finally entering the kingdom of Dreaming. No one wake us up!

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Paper Girls

Based On: Brian K. Vaughn's comic book series
Starring: Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza and Nate Corddry
Premieres: July 29 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Four young paper girls team up to save the world after they unwittingly get caught in in the middle of a war between two factions of time-travelers. Expect heart, humor and lots of hijinks as the quartet visits the past and future, encountering various versions of themselves along the way. 

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty

Based On: Jenny Han's young adult trilogy
Starring: Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Chris Briney, Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Minnie Mills, David Iacono, Rain Spencer and Alfredo Narciso
Premieres: June 17 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Um, it's a teen soap from the author behind the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movies that is set in a sleepy beach town in Rhode Island and centers on a love triangle between a 16-year-old girl and the set of brothers she's grown up with. Cue up the Dashboard Confessional on your Spotify playlist now 'cause this one is going to have you in your feels in the best possible way.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Kahlua
The Old Man

Based On: The Old Man by Thomas Perry
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Bill Heck, Alia Shawkat, Amy Brenneman, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Leem Lubany and EJ Bonnilla
Premieres: June 16 on FX
Why We're Excited: The Dude is coming to the small screen, who wouldn't be excited for that? Add in a villainous turn from Lithgow and this gritty FBI thriller is must-see TV.

