Florida International University Football Player Luke Knox Dead at 22

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Florida International University community is mourning the death of college football player Luke Knox.

The Miami school confirmed his death in a brief statement posted to the FIU Athletics Account on Aug. 18.

"We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program," the tweet read. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Luke died Aug. 17, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, the Associated Press reported that the school said police do not suspect foul play.

Luke, a junior linebacker for the Golden Panthers, transferred to FIU earlier this year from the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of the Ole Miss Rebels football team. In a separate tribute, FIU head football coach Mike MacIntyre, who shared that he "had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU," reflected on the student athlete's devotion to both the sport and his family and friends.