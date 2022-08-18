Million Dollar Listing's Matt Altman Spotted Out With Wife After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Matt Altman is sticking by his wife's side.

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles agent was spotted with Johanna Altman as they did some shopping on Aug. 17, the same day news broke that she had been arrested earlier this month and charged with felony domestic violence, according o booking records obtained by E! News.

While out and about in Van Nuys, Calif., Matt could be seen briefly talking on the phone as he and Johanna exited a home improvement store. He wore a red t-shirt and gray shorts, while Joanna donned a black top and jacket with gray sweats. They were also spotted having a conversation in the parking lot.

Within hours, Matt told E! News in a statement, "We ask everyone to please respect our privacy on this. Since my wife lost her father a few months ago to Covid, we as a family have been struggling with that loss and going through a difficult time because of that."