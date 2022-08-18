Kanye West Defends Selling Clothes in Construction Bags

No hangers? No problem, according to the Yeezy GAP designer himself: Kanye West.
Last month, the rapper announced his collaboration with the retail brand would be available to purchase in stores for the first time ever. However, it was more than just the merch that had social media buzzing—since one pic snapped within a store recently went viral. In the picture shared to Twitter, Kanye's neutral-toned threads appeared to be placed within large black bags for people to shop out of.
Now, Kanye is facing the online criticism head-on.
"I'm an innovator," he told Fox News Aug. 18. "And I'm not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas." As for the backlash over the unique display, Kanye told the outlet that people shouldn't "clown creators or innovators" since it may make aspiring creatives "less brave."
And although many people assumed those the large bags holding the clothing were garbage bags, the rapper clarified that they're "large construction" bags instead, designed for shoppers to "informally reach in and help themselves."
He also explained that his ultimate goal was make life "easier."
As the Grammy winner put it, "This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. I'm fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people."
As for the social media responses accusing the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" artist of making light of those who may be less fortunate, Kanye had another response.
"I'm up here literally working on homeless shelters," the 45-year-old told the publication. "There's documentation of it, where the city came and tore down my creations while I was doing it. So, no one can tell me I'm insensitive when that stuff that I think about every single day and actually have put my mind and innovation to."