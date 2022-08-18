Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart and Tom Hollander to Star in Feud Season 2

This is one fight we don't want to miss.
Diane Lane, Tom Hollander and Calista Flockhart are set to star in season two of Ryan Murphy's FX series Feud, dubbed Capote's Women, according to Deadline. Hollander will play Truman Capote, the man at the center of this feud, with Lane and Flockhart playing Lee Radziwill and Slim Keith, respectively.
Deadline previously announced Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny are starring in the show as socialites Barbara "Babe" Paley and C.Z. Guest.
The sophomore season of the anthology series is based on Laurence Leamer's book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. Leamer's book detailed Capote's rise to fame and his friendship with a circle of New York City socialites, who he affectionately dubbed his "swans." His friendships with the women later soured when the writer shared intimate details about their personal lives in an excerpt of his unfinished book Answered Prayers, which was published by Esquire in 1975.
Murphy originally planned to chronicle Prince Charles and Princess Diana's nasty divorce in the second season of Feud.
Back in 2017, Murphy detailed his plans to E! News, revealing that the now-canned series would be entirely filmed in England. "It's going to be a very international cast," he said. "I'm just starting to meet with people. If you have a British accent, that helps you on this show."
A year later, FX chief John Landgraf later dismissed the idea that the original season two plans were abandoned because of the Netflix series The Crown, explaining that the two shows would've been different in scope. "I happen to really like The Crown. But it's told from the point of view of the royal family," Landgraf told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. "This is told from the point of view of somebody coming into that family a la Meghan Markle. Ultimately, we couldn't get the material to the place we wanted."
But shelving Feud: Diana and Charles gave Murphy the opportunity to focus on other projects, including The Prom, American Crime Story: Impeachment and more. Additionally, he and Brad Falchuk previously announced they are working on two more anthology shows: American Love Story and American Sports Story. So fans need not worry—there's plenty more content coming our way!