Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding

Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did.

The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.

And we bet Lopez provided yet another memorable bridal look to add to our vision boards when she and Affleck retied the knot during a three-day celebration with family and friends at the Argo star's Georgia estate.

So, with our nostalgia meter already on high, we decided this was the perfect time to look back on all of the wedding dresses Lopez has worn through the years—onscreen and off.