Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Alleged 2016 Airplane Incident Detailed in FBI Report

Watch : Brad Pitt Reflects on His Sobriety After Angelina Jolie Split

An FBI report includes details of Angelina Jolie's account of an alleged incident between the actress and Brad Pitt while the pair were on board a private plane with their children in 2016.

Per NBC News, a recently sealed Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against the FBI listed an unidentified person listed as "Jane Doe" as seeking the release of the documents.



The original filing, viewed by the outlet in March, described the plaintiff as a woman and detailed that "her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft," during which the "husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have ‘experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault.'"



In an FBI report obtained by E! News on Aug. 17, which was originally shared with both parties in 2017, Angelina said her then-husband Brad—with who she shares kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—accused her of "ruining this family" during an altercation aboard a plane in September 2016.