Shay Mitchell’s Assistant Deserves to Be Employee of the Month After Sharing a Day in the Life

Watch : Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Ever wondered what it's like to be Shay Mitchell's assistant?

Well, lucky for fans, Shay's personal assistant Alexa Davis filmed what a day in the life is like for her when her boss is traveling.

As seen in the Aug. 15 video shared to Shay's TikTok, first on the agenda is to grab coffee for Shay's mom, Precious Garcia, who is there to help out with Shay's daughters, Atlas Babel, 2, and Rome Babel, 4 months.

Then, it's time for some heavy lifting in the name of fashion. Alexa pulled large bags of shoes and clothes out of a car, noting that "it was a lot." She explained that the Pretty Little Liars star was doing a fitting for her trip that night.

And the travel prep was just getting started. Alexa packed for Shay while the 35-year-old was in glam for an event that evening. As seen in the video, all the trip essentials were accounted for such as portable chargers, mints, nursing pads to "help with her nipples from leaking" and Shay's fabulous outfits.