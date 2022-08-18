Did T.I. Punch The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Over a Kiss on the Cheek? He Says…

A smooch that led to a smack.
Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is admitting he took things a little too far when he recently hung out with rapper T.I..
On Aug. 16., the music duo—also made up of Alex Pall—uploaded a video to their TikTok titled, "When meeting T.I. goes wrong." In the clip, Drew can be seen hanging out with the hip-hop star before the encounter went south.
"T.I. just literally punched me in the face," he recalled in the video as his bandmate laughed in the background. "We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek— it was totally my fault."
He continued, "And he was like, ‘Don't do that.' And I was like, ‘OK.' He pushed me off and I was like, ‘Alright, my bad‘… And he was like, ‘Alright cool, we're good.' It was the weirdest interaction ever."
Drew, 32, again took total responsibility for what happened, saying, "T.I. is fully in the right here."
"I was feeling the vibes way too hard and I kissed T.I. on the cheek," he added. "And he punched me in the face for it! It's fully fine."
The next day, T.I., 41, addressed the incident in an Instagram Live, captured by The Shade Room, calling it "a minor kerfuffle."
"I have nothing negative to say, we just had to work through some stuff and we worked through it," he said in a selfie video. "We got to a much better place. I have nothing but good things to say about them. Good guys."
He continued, "I think the most important thing to take away is afterward, we had a drink, we took a shot, and we moved on."
Insisting he is still fan of the band, T.I. explained Drew's actions just went too far and didn't want "sugar" from them. The "Whatever You Like " rapper even extended an invitation for them to appear on his ExpediTIously podcast for a conversation.
"Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you know," he continued. "I would love to have you guys on ExpediTIously if you can find the time to just sit down and chop it up. I'd love to kick it with you if y'all got some time on your hands."
He added, "Let's catch a vibe."