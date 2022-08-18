Watch Selena Gomez Give a Room-by-Room Tour of the Hannah Montana House

We can add "tour guide" to Selena Gomez's list of job titles.
In a behind-the-scenes video exclusive to E! News, Selena gives a tour of the Malibu mansion used to film season four of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, premiering Aug. 18. Wondering why the abode looks so familiar? Well, the home's exterior was used on Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011.
Of course, the Malibu residence isn't just known for its appearances on Hannah Montana and Selena + Chef. The seven bedroom, eight bathroom estate also belonged to Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline on HBO's Big Little Lies.
And now you can get a peek inside thanks to Selena, who, like Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, is also a Disney Channel alum.
"It's been pretty much a dream being here," Selena says after she opens the door of the beachfront residence. "I'll start with the living area because this is kind of the headquarters of the house. My friends and I love to hang out here, watch movies and chill."
"This is kind of our talking circle," Selena says, continuing the tour. "We all sit together and they're actually the world's comfiest little couches."
We'd never heard of a talking circle before, but now we're convinced we need one.
Selena saves the most important room for last: the kitchen!
"This is not my kitchen. So it's been interesting getting to know it," she explains. "We haven't burned anything down, so that's good."
You can't burn down one of the most famous houses in TV history, Selena!
"As you can tell, we're very intense about lighting," she says, giving a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes set-up. "For me, that's great for TikToks and selfies and really cute photos."
At least she has her priorities straight.
After shooting the first three seasons of Selena + Chef from her own home, Selena explains how nice it was to take the show on the road.
"I couldn't be more lucky or happy that we ended up shooting season four somewhere else," she says. "It was such a beautiful way of changing up the show, but also spending time with my family."
The fourth season of Selena + Chef, which features guest appearances from Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Rachael Ray and more, premieres Aug. 18 on HBO Max.