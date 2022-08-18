Watch Selena Gomez Give a Room-by-Room Tour of the Hannah Montana House

Watch : See Selena Gomez's Message on Body Positivity

We can add "tour guide" to Selena Gomez's list of job titles.

In a behind-the-scenes video exclusive to E! News, Selena gives a tour of the Malibu mansion used to film season four of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, premiering Aug. 18. Wondering why the abode looks so familiar? Well, the home's exterior was used on Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011.

Of course, the Malibu residence isn't just known for its appearances on Hannah Montana and Selena + Chef. The seven bedroom, eight bathroom estate also belonged to Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline on HBO's Big Little Lies.

And now you can get a peek inside thanks to Selena, who, like Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, is also a Disney Channel alum.

"It's been pretty much a dream being here," Selena says after she opens the door of the beachfront residence. "I'll start with the living area because this is kind of the headquarters of the house. My friends and I love to hang out here, watch movies and chill."