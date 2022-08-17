Jonah Hill Pens Open Letter Explaining Why He'll No Longer Promote His Own Movies

Jonah Hill is changing his approach went it comes to his projects.
The Superbad actor has finished his upcoming documentary Stutz, which is teased to explore mental health alongside Jonah and his therapist. Although the 38-year-old directed and starred in the film, he has declared he won't be making media appearances to promote the piece.
"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," Jonah explained in an open letter obtained by E! News. "You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself."
As for the film's mission, Jonah said, "The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film."
And despite the decision to skip these events, Jonah shared that he hopes "the work will speak for itself."
"I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall," he noted. "And I can't wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling."
While Jonah concluded his message by saying that he usually would "cringe" at letters like this one, he highlighted the positive impact that can come from these words.
"With this letter and with 'Stutz,' I'm hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," he said. "So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."
Deadline was first to report the letter, which can be viewed in full here.