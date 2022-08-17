What's Really Going On Between Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim and Tattoo Artist Samantha Abdul

Watch : Netflix's Selling Sunset Adds 2 New Agents--Including Bre Tiesi

Is Brett Oppenheim officially off the market?

That's what Selling Sunset fans have been wondering after the real estate agent was recently spotted out with German tattoo artist Samantha Abdul. On Aug. 13, the pair was clad in matching black outfits as they grabbed dinner together at a Beverly Hills restaurant. While Brett kept things casual and paired his button-up shirt and trousers with crisp white sneakers, Samantha opted to go glam for the occasion with heels and a glitzy purse.

As romance speculations continue to swirl, a source close to Brett tells E! News that the reality star and Samantha "have become close" after meeting during a vacation in Europe. In fact, the insider shares that the two "hit it off right away" following their first encounter.

"They have a lot in common such as travel and business," the source notes, saying that Brett and the X:am Tattoo founder "love spending time together."