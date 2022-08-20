Inside the Polarizing Murder Case Against OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney

Watch : 6 Binge-Worthy Shows Based on Real-Life Murders

When Miami police showed up at Courtney Clenney's condo on the afternoon of April 3, they found her holding her bleeding boyfriend in her arms.

Christian Obumseli, 27, who had been stabbed in the chest, was pronounced dead at nearby Jackson Memorial Hospital. Clenney, 26, was charged with his murder last week, the alleged culmination of what investigators described in their arrest warrant affidavit as an increasingly "violent and toxic" relationship.

The model—who goes by Courtney Tailor on OnlyFans and Instagram, where she's followed by 2 million people—has maintained that she acted in self-defense.

But authorities allege in the affidavit obtained by E! News that, though both parties participated in "multiple incidents of domestic violence" since November 2020, it was Clenney's behavior that escalated and ultimately resulted in murder.