Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Break Up After 8 Years of Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have called it quits.

After eight years of marriage, Vincent has filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls star, her rep confirms to E! News. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Vincent filed on August 10 with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York.

The couple first met on the set of Mad Men where Alexis guest-starred on a few 2012 episodes. The two—who wed in August 2014—did not date until the show's fifth season wrapped.

Later that year, Alexis and Vincent made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Macallan Masters of Photography collection opening at The Bowery Hotel in NYC.