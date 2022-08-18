TV Scoop Awards 2022

Bryce Dallas Howard Says These Jurassic World Dominion Stars Were "Party Animals" on Set

While chatting about the Jurassic World Dominion extended edition, Bryce Dallas Howard spilled behind-the-scenes secrets from set, including which co-stars knew how to have a good time.

Apparently, dinosaurs weren't the only animals on the Jurassic World Dominion set.

If there's one thing Bryce Dallas Howard didn't expect to learn while living in quarantine with her co-stars, it's that the original Jurassic Park trio of stars turned out to be the biggest "party animals" of the entire cast.

"It was so much fun getting to all live together," the actress exclusively told Erin Lim Rhodes on the August 17 episode of E! News' Snapchat series The Rundown. "But the thing that most surprised me was just how much fun Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are. Just the original cast were partiers."

Her co-star DeWanda Wise, agreed, joking, "We couldn't keep up. It's fine."

As for what antics the three stars got up to? The film's director Colin Trevorrow had a particular memory in mind "I have a video that I shot on my iPhone of the three of them just sitting at a piano singing 'Blackbird' together," he said on The Rundown. "It sounds like something we staged for one weekend; it happened all the time."

Luckily, fans can catch more of the franchise's O.G. stars in the Jurassic World Dominion extended edition, or as Bryce calls it, "the movie we intended to make."

"I think it is so cool that Universal is doing this," she continued. "And honestly, this is the last time that this entire cast is gonna be together. And so, more is more."

Head over to E! News on Snapchat to catch the full episode. Plus, see host Erin Lim recreate one of the film's extended action sequences!

The Jurassic World Dominion extended edition is available on DVD, digital and Blu-ray now.

(E! and Universal are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

