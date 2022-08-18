Christine Quinn Leaving Netflix’s Selling Sunset After 5 Seasons

Selling Sunset is losing one of its original cast members—and arguably its biggest source of drama.
Christine Quinn, who has been a fixture on the show since its first season, will not return to the Netflix real estate reality hit, E! News can confirm.
According to a source, the decision for Christine to leave the series, which recently began production on seasons six and seven, was mutual. The source noted that Christine isn't involved with any of the other cast members at this point, so her departure made sense.
Moving ahead, the source said Christine is looking forward to expanding her real estate business with husband Christian Richard and exploring opportunities in the fashion industry.
In June, Christine even teased a "battle of the brokerages" between their company and The Oppenheim Group on a future season of Selling Sunset during her appearance on E! News' Daily Pop.
"I started my own brokerage a year and a half ago," Christine teased. "My husband and I started RealOpen.com, so it's a platform to facilitate home sales through cryptocurrency, and the seller will receive a cash transaction, so it's like a wire."
Though it's now official, the writing about Christine's departure from Selling Sunset had been on the wall for some time.
In May, Christine skipped out on the Selling Sunset season five reunion, citing a positive COVID test. Though she was spotted publicly filming a campaign with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga two days later, Christine insisted she "absolutely did have COVID" during a May 18 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
In recent weeks, Netflix has taken steps to bolster the cast moving forward. On Aug. 4, the streamer announced that Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young would be joining Selling Sunset for seasons six and seven.
Bre is a model who recently welcomed a son with Nick Cannon, while Nicole is already a familiar face around The Oppenheim Group.
"She is no stranger to the cast or real estate," Netflix said, "as she has been the longest standing and top producing realtor at the brokerage with $100 million in sales."
With Christine gone, they've got some big designer heels to fill.
You can relive Christine in all her glory with the first five seasons of Selling Sunset, currently streaming on Netflix.