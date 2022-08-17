Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche

Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials.

The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.

Her manner of death has been ruled as an accident and the records list Aug. 11 as the date of her passing.

On Aug. 12, a rep for Heche's family confirmed to E! that the actress had been pronounced legally dead, though her heart would be kept beating through life support in accordance with California law to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who would be a match for the organs which she wished to donate.

Two days later, Heche was "peacefully taken off life support" after organ recipients were identified, her spokesperson said.