RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Explains Why She Defended Jen Shah Before Her Guilty Plea

Watch : RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

Meredith Marks is not disengaging from the conversation about Jen Shah.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is finally sharing her reaction to her co-star's surprise guilty plea in July, which came just a day after Meredith posted a message of support.

"Obviously I'm surprised," Meredith said on the Aug. 17 episode of Zack Peter's #NoFilter podcast. "I think probably everybody's surprised. I don't think anyone was expecting that."

Most of all Meredith, which explains the ominous Instagram Story she shared July 10, which read, "For those of you who may not know this: I live in the United States of America. In the US, one has a right to a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty."

As fans of the Bravo series may recall, Jen plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing on July 11, just a week before she was set to go on trial for her ties to an alleged telemarketing scheme. Prior to the last-minute hearing, Jen had maintained her innocence after being arrested in March 2021, initially pleading not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Now, Jen has been charged and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and up to $9.5 million in fines and restitution, in addition to a $6 million forfeiture.