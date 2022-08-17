Bad Bunny’s Mindset on Fashion Will Encourage You to Dress Fearlessly

Like his second studio album name, Bad Bunny seems to wholeheartedly live by the motto: Yo hago lo que me da la gana.
The Grammy winner recently opened up about why it's important that he stays true to himself. And it's an approach he takes to all facets of his ife, whether it's through his chart-topping music or boundary-pushing fashion.
Bad Bunny told Harper's Bazaar for its September ICONS issue—in which he fabulously wore a white bridal-like gown and blazer for the cover—the reason he marches to the beat of his own drum.
"I'm taking advantage of this moment in my life when I can do whatever I want and wear what I want," the 28-year-old said, "so I get to live life more authentically."
He added, "I don't do it to become more famous or to call attention or to disrespect anyone. People on the outside can think that I have a strategy or I wear this to call for attention, but in reality I just know who I am."
Although Bad Bunny said he doesn't dress to draw attention, it's hard to deny that he's known for stealing the show with his fearless looks.
According to the musician, he's always been interested in fashion and recalled how shopping with his mother influenced his style.
"I always remember seeing the pieces in women's clothing, and they would always fit me so much better, and they had so much different variety," the Bullet Train actor shared. "Obviously, as you get older, you start seeing what the world shows you, and if I lived my life that way, then I wouldn't be able to dress in the way that I really want to."
As he put it, "To a point, the fame and where I am gives me the confidence to do all of these things."
However, the "Booker T" singer admitted that in the beginning of his career, "I tried to pretend I was someone that I'm not."
"But I learned that that's the way artists lose themselves," he continued. "It's because they forgot about themselves—them as a person—and invented a fictitious personality."
Cardi B, who collaborated with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on her 2018 hit "I Like It," also sang Bad Bunny's praises for pushing the envelope.
"The way that he has transitioned into fashion, the way that he dressed in drag in his music video even though Hispanic culture can be a little homophobic—he took that chance," she told Harper's Bazaar, "and instead of hurting his career, it made him bigger."
Cardi couldn't be more spot on.
Bad Bunny, who was named Spotify's most streamed artist worldwide in 2020 and 2021, continues to outdo himself in the music, fashion and film industry.
But his rise to superstardom isn't lost on him and he explained that he's not doing it for himself but for "all of the Latinos in the world."
"I get emotional thinking about it ," he expressed, "and I see it from the outside. If it wasn't me but it was another artist, I would feel just as proud for them too," he says with a laugh. "But obviously it's more exciting that it is me."