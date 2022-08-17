Bad Bunny’s Mindset on Fashion Will Encourage You to Dress Fearlessly

Watch : Joey King & Bad Bunny GUSH Over Brad Pitt at Bullet Train Premiere

Like his second studio album name, Bad Bunny seems to wholeheartedly live by the motto: Yo hago lo que me da la gana.

The Grammy winner recently opened up about why it's important that he stays true to himself. And it's an approach he takes to all facets of his ife, whether it's through his chart-topping music or boundary-pushing fashion.

Bad Bunny told Harper's Bazaar for its September ICONS issue—in which he fabulously wore a white bridal-like gown and blazer for the cover—the reason he marches to the beat of his own drum.

"I'm taking advantage of this moment in my life when I can do whatever I want and wear what I want," the 28-year-old said, "so I get to live life more authentically."

He added, "I don't do it to become more famous or to call attention or to disrespect anyone. People on the outside can think that I have a strategy or I wear this to call for attention, but in reality I just know who I am."