Why Keke Palmer Wants to Portray Whitney Houston in a Movie

There's a greatest role of all that Keke Palmer would not say "nope" to.

When asked by E! News which real person she would want to play in a film, the actress immediately said, "Whitney Houston."

Palmer, who is also a singer, had last week expressed her desire to play the late pop queen onscreen in response to a viral tweet containing a video compilation of the Bodyguard star showcasing her sense of humor, with the caption, "Keke Palmer and Whitney Houston act exactly the same." Palmer, who has performed the singer's songs in Instagram videos, wrote, "Let's get the movie made y'all. I'm ready to ACK, we abt to weep in the theaters."

"I think that with Whitney's story, a lot of times people exploit just the more sensational aspects in terms of her relationship with Bobby or the conversations around drug use," Palmer exclusive told E! News Aug. 17. "I think there's so much to Whitney that has not been explored in terms of just her family and her relation to the kind of music she did and how that was accepted culturally."