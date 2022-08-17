See Nadya “Octomom” Suleman’s Kids on the First Day of 8th Grade

Watch : Kardashian-Jenner Kids: A COMPLETE Look Back

It's back to school time—times eight!

Nadya Suleman, famously dubbed "Octomom," took to social media to share eight youngest kids'—Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai— first day of eighth grade.

"Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 17, along with a photo of the octuplets all standing in a line and smiling. "You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders. I love you."

Suleman—who now goes by Natalie—also addressed why her other six children were not featured in the photograph, adding, "Side note to critics: their older siblings did not want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you."

The 47-year-old is also mom to Elijah, 21, Ameerah, 20, Joshua, 19, Aidan, 16 and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 15.