Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Punk Princess Look at Travis Barker's Show

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty on MGK Tour

Kourtney Kardashian is pretty in pink!

There's no denying The Kardashians star is known for adding a little oomph to her ensembles by mixing bold accessories with classic pieces. And that's exactly what she did during a night out with husband Travis Barker at his Mainstream Sellout Tour show in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Aug. 16, the reality star posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram that showcased her punk princess outfit, in which she rocked a head-turning Barbie pink trench coat paired over a black lace corset top and body-hugging bottoms. Kourtney accessorized with strappy sandal heels that laced up to her ankles and a black leather purse.

Her get-up certainly stole the show as she opted for a simple beauty look. According to the Poosh founder, she was the mastermind behind her glam.

"I did my own hair and makeup here," she wrote on Instagram Stories, displaying her fresh-faced look and slick-straight hair, "the same ways I always do it super minimal."