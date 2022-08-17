Zac Efron Sets Pulses Racing With Shirtless Video

Zac Efron is making fans feel like they're 17 again thanks to his latest swoon-worthy video.
On Aug. 16, the Firestarter star posted a shirtless video of himself flexing on his Instagram Stories seemingly fresh out of a cupping therapy session. For the new clip, Zac added Drake's song "Jimmy Crooks." Besides the background music, however, no further words were needed in his post as he let his muscles do the talking.
And the actor has made it a habit of his to send fans spiraling recently.
Back in July, Zac took a trip back to where it all started: the high school where the High School Musical series was filmed.
The surprise visit was captured in a sweet snap by Zac—who played basketball star and singer Troy Bolton in the movies—in an Instagram post.
Alongside a photo of Zac holding his fist in the air, in his July 22 caption he made a nostalgic reference to The Breakfast Club writing, "Don't you… Forget about me."
Two months prior to his visit, Zac shared with E! News what his thoughts were about filming a High School Musical reunion and he admitted he's definitely open to the idea.
"My heart's still there, so that would be incredible. I hope it happens," he said on May 12 to E!'s Daily Pop. "And I think everybody would love to get involved. I'll try to keep them moving in the right direction."
In 2016, Zac missed out on the film's 10th anniversary special on Disney Channel so his return to the court has been long awaited by fans.
Whether he'll be returning to East High in the future is still up in the air, but luckily fans have his steamy Instagram photos to hold them over until then.