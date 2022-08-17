Here's How You Can Stay in Sarah Jessica Parker's Home in the Hamptons

For just $19.98—an homage to the year Sex and the City premiered—you can live like Carrie Bradshaw while staying at Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons hideaway.

And just like that—Sarah Jessica Parker's house in the Hamptons is opening its doors to one lucky pair of fans.

The Sex and the City star partnered with Bookings.com to list her charming 1940s beachy cottage, which is located at one of the most private beaches in the Dunes. According to the listing, the three-bedroom home boasts a fully stocked bar with Thomas Ashbourne and includes an incredible deck with a private backyard.

As if that weren't enticing enough, the And Just Like That actress' humble abode also features a dreamy closet that Carrie Bradshaw would swoon over. In fact, those lucky enough to rent the space will get to play dress up and feel like a real-life Cinderella, as the closet will have a sea of shoes from Sarah's eponymous fashion line.

Dreamy closet aside, the most appealing aspect of the listing is the price tag. You can rent Sarah's home for just $19.98—an homage to the year Sex and the City premiered. But while anyone renting the space is guaranteed to have an unforgettable getaway, there's one tiny catch. 

photos
Sex and the City Fashion Evolution: Carrie Bradshaw

According to Bookings.com, the 57-year-old's Hamptons hideaway will only be bookable for a two-night stay on Aug.26 through Aug. 28—and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can make reservations beginning Aug. 23 at noon ET. 

"I'm thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach," Sarah shared on the listing page, "and hope the cozy space we've created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered."

Keep scrolling to take a peek inside!

Booking.com
Rise & Shine

Start your mornings with a ray of sunshine and lush scenery. 

Booking.com
Chef's Kiss

Accroding to the listing, guests will experience Sarah's favorite restaurants in the area, including Nick & Toni's and Lobster Roll. However, for those days in, fans can cook homemade meals with produce from the star's favorite local farm stands.

Booking.com
Cozy Vibes

Sarah offered a sweet note on the booking, sharing, "We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we've collected over the years."

Booking.com
Reading Room

Slip into your comfy clothes and get lost in a book with this charming room.

Booking.com
R&R

Get some fresh air with this decked out porch that is surrounded by greenery and a private backyard. The perfect place to unwind during your getaway.

 

Booking.com
Nap Time

After a long day at the beach or roaming around the city, kick off your shoes and get some much-needed zzz's in this room.

Booking.com
Beach Babes

The cozy cottage is a two to three minute walk to the beach, which is located in one of the most private areas in the Dunes.

Booking.com
Sole-Mates

Live your Carrie Bradshaw fantasy with this closet full of Sarah's footwear line. 

