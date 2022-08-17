See Vampire Academy's Wickedly Sexy Trailer and First-Look Photos

Watch : Vampire Academy Cast Talk Bringing Sexy Scenes to Life

Get ready to sink your teeth into Vampire Academy's official trailer.

On Aug. 17, Peacock released the wickedly sexy full trailer for their highly anticipated new sci-fi series based on the best-selling book series by Richelle Mead.

From executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals), the show follows the unlikely friendship between Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and her guardian Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. The new preview teases friendship, action-packed fights, terrifying monsters and plenty of steamy sex scenes.

Nieves' Lissa also promises to bring about change for her kind. "I'm the royal princess that needs protecting," she says in the sneak peek. "I can be a leader who ruled not just for the royals, but for all citizens."

Meanwhile, Hathaway's Rose vows to do whatever it takes to keep Lissa out of harm's way. "She's my family," she says. "I would die for her."