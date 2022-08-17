Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Says She Wants to Marry Chleb Ravenell

Watch : Naomie Olindo Doesn't Think She'll Be Friends With Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell's rollercoaster of a relationship has just thrown Southern Charm fans for another loop.

The on-again/off-again couple had seemingly called it quits again after their brief reconciliation on the Bravo series, as Kathryn told Andy Cohen during an August 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she's looking for a potential new partner who's "country, cool and passionate." However, she's now envisioning a future with none other than Chleb himself.

"I can see myself marrying him," she said on the August 15 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. "I feel like it will be a while, but I do think he is the one that I will end up with."

Marriage is a topic Kathryn said she and Chleb—who are currently living in an apartment together but are not back together—have discussed with each other in the past, though neither are in a rush to say "I do."