You'll Have the Time of Your Life With These 20 Secrets About Dirty Dancing

Thirty-five years later, we're still having the time of our lives.
Made for just $6 million, no one expected Dirty Dancing to be a hit—let alone become an enduring pop culture phenomenon—when it was released on Aug. 21, 1987. In fact, producer Linda Gottlieb revealed in 2012 that the script was turned down 43 times before a small studio, Vestron, finally agreed to make the movie.
But Dirty Dancing defied expectations, making $214 million at the box office and later going on to win an Oscar. The key to the film's success was likely the chemistry between its two leads, Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, as naïve resort guest Baby and charismatic dance teacher Johnny turned their portrayers. . Too bad the co-stars couldn't stand each other when filming began, though you wouldn't know it by watching the finished product.
So, to celebrate its 35th anniversary, put down that watermelon you're carrying and make like the wind to check out these behind-the-scenes facts about Dirty Dancing, including the major stars who auditioned for the lead roles, the movie "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" was originally written for and which actor was replaced after the first week of filming...