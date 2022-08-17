Wife of Million Dollar Listing’s Matt Altman Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence

Watch : Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

The wife of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Matt Altman is facing legal trouble.

Johanna Altman was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with felony domestic violence according to booking records obtained by E! News. She was released on a $50,000 bond the following day.

Matt told E! News in a statement on Aug. 17, "We ask everyone to please respect our privacy on this. Since my wife lost her father a few months ago to Covid, we as a family have been struggling with that loss and going through a difficult time because of that."

"It's very sad to lose a father unexpectedly," Matt continued. "We have been working through it and it has made us stronger than ever now."

The real estate agent—who has appeared occasionally on Million Dollar Listing: LA alongside his brother, Josh Altman, a main cast member on the series with whom he owns and operates a firm—and Johanna have been married since Aug. 2017 and share three children, 4-year-old twins Ashton and London, and 2-year-old Hudson.