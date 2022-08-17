Wife of Million Dollar Listing’s Matt Altman Arrested and Charged with Domestic Violence

Johanna Altman, the wife of Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence in early August.

The wife of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Matt Altman is facing legal trouble.

Johanna Altman was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with felony domestic violence according to booking records obtained by E! News. She was released on a $50,000 bond the following day. 

Matt told E! News in a statement on Aug. 17, "We ask everyone to please respect our privacy on this. Since my wife lost her father a few months ago to Covid, we as a family have been struggling with that loss and going through a difficult time because of that."

"It's very sad to lose a father unexpectedly," Matt continued. "We have been working through it and it has made us stronger than ever now."

The real estate agent—who has appeared occasionally on Million Dollar Listing: LA alongside his brother, Josh Altman, a main cast member on the series with whom he owns and operates a firm—and Johanna have been married since Aug. 2017 and share three children, 4-year-old twins Ashton and London, and 2-year-old Hudson.

Matt recently marked his and Johanna's five-year anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Happy 5th Anniversary @johanna_altman couldn't imagine sharing life with anyone else," he captioned e a photo from of their wedding on Aug. 12. "5 years, 4 house moves, 3 incredible kids, 2 people sharing 1 heart. Love you xo."

Days later, Johanna also took to social media to honor their anniversary. "Such a beautiful anniversary weekend," she wrote alongside photo of her and Matt in the Aug. 16 post. "5 years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much @themattaltman."

Johanna is due back in court on Sept. 2.

Page Six was the first to report on Johanna's arrest.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

