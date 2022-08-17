"Shocked" Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Honor 90210 Co-Star Denise Dowse After Her Death

Watch : Denise Dowse Dead at 64: Issa Rae, Ian Ziering & More Pay Tribute

The Beverly Hills, 90210 family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth honored their co-star Denise Dowse, who played the vice principal Mrs. Teasley on the iconic ‘90s show, after her sister, Tracey Dowse, announced that she passed away from meningitis last week.

"We're so shocked," Garth shared on the Aug. 16 episode of their 90210MG podcast. "She was only 64 years old. This came out of nowhere. I read that she was suffering, battling meningitis. And like, it caused her body to shut down and go into a coma and she never woke up from the coma. It's unbelievable to me, and I can't imagine how devastating her family is, her sister. Everyone that knew her. It was just shocking, shocking news. These kinds of deaths are the hardest."

The women reminisced on their time on set working with Dowse, with Garth saying that she "was like your oldest friend and she just would show up on set and then she'd be in a scene and then it would be like, it was just so natural being around her and working with her so easy."