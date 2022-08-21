Relive Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Road to Marriage

TV Scoop Awards 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married—again! The couple celebrated their nuptials with friends and family on Aug. 20. In honor of the milestone, take a look back at their journey to "I do."

Let's get loud for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage.

One month after the couple said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, the "Live It Up" singer and the Argo actor celebrated their nuptials with their friends and family in Georgia. In fact, Lopez—who shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony—and Affleck—who co-parents kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, with ex Jennifer Garner—had a second wedding ceremony on Aug. 20.

As fans of the superstars may know, it's been a long road to the altar for Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged in the early aughts before calling off their wedding and going their separate ways. After spending years apart and exploring separate relationships, the Hustlers actress and the Town director rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021, following her breakup from Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Vegas Wedding

A year later, in April 2022, Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, announced their engagement. Then, two months later, the duo made things official when they wed at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas.

As the stars celebrate their nuptials once again, let's take a closer look at their road to marriage below!

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Ramey Photos / BACKGRID
August 2002: Spotted in West Hollywood

The two head to a party together.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
December 2002: "Jenny From the Block"

The actor stars in J.Lo's music video.

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

BACKGRID
March 2003: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two show some PDA as they leave a gym.

MEGA
April 2003: Paris Vacation

The two head to their hotel in the French capital.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

SPLASH NEWS
September 2003

The two pay a visit to the Liberty County courthouse in Georgia.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Kevin Mazur/VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Early May 2021: VAX LIVE Concert

The two are spotted separately at the event in Los Angeles, days after Ben is seen at J.Lo's home in the city.

Bruce/Javiles/BACKGRID
May 2021: First Pics of Bennifer 2.0

In early May 2021, Jen and Ben are photographed vacationing together in Montana, where he has a home. It marked the first time they were photographed since ending their engagement in 2004.

MEGA / BACKGRID
July 2021: Family Day at Universal Studios

J.Lo and Ben bring her twins, Max and Emme, and his son Samuel to Universal Studios Hollywood. It marked the first time J.Lo or her family have been spotted with any of the actor and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three children. Ben had joined J.Lo and her kids at a birthday dinner for her sister weeks earlier.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
July 2021: Hamptons Love

The two take their rekindled romance to the Hamptons in New York, where J.Lo has a house, over the Fourth of July weekend.

Philippe Shangti
July 2021: Happy Birthday Jennifer

Ben and Jen party at her 52nd birthday party at L'Opera restaurant in St Tropez, France, where she sings along to her 2002 hit "Jenny From the Block."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
September 2021: Return to the Celebrity World

Following many public but casual appearances, including with the actor's three kids and J.Lo's twins, plus several national and international trips, Bennifer officially make their return as a couple in the celebrity world when they attend the 2021 Venice Film Festival, their first industry event since they rekindled their romance.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

