Relive Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Road to Marriage

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding

Let's get loud for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage.

One month after the couple said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, the "Live It Up" singer and the Argo actor celebrated their nuptials with their friends and family in Georgia. In fact, Lopez—who shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony—and Affleck—who co-parents kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, with ex Jennifer Garner—had a second wedding ceremony on Aug. 20.

As fans of the superstars may know, it's been a long road to the altar for Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged in the early aughts before calling off their wedding and going their separate ways. After spending years apart and exploring separate relationships, the Hustlers actress and the Town director rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021, following her breakup from Alex Rodriguez.