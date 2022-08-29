Nicki Minaj Honored With the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Pound the alarm because Nicki Minaj just added a new trophy to her collection.

The "Chun-Li" rapper was officially honored with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki took the stage on Aug. 28 to deliver a few words on the iconic achievement—and to highlight another milestone she recently welcomed: motherhood.

"You guys are my babies, but I have a new baby," Nicki said while on stage. "I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear. I love you. Mommy loves you so so so so so much."

While Nicki was sure to shout out her little one, who she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed in September 2020, she also took the opportunity to shout out others in her life, including those who helped shape her skill in music.

She noted, "I want to take a second to just say thank you to all of the key people that inspired me and who I think inspired my flow—Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh."