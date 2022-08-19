Everything Shared About the Targaryens’ Past in Game of Thrones

Watch : Emilia Clarke: "Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons Saved My Life"

You know nothing...about the Targaryens.

The highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon finally premieres on HBO Aug. 21, but given the fact that it's been over three years since the Game of Thrones finale, it's not unreasonable to ask: Who the heck are the Targaryens again?

Based on the Fire & Blood novel by George R. R. Martin, House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones when House Targaryen rules over Westeros—but things are tenuous.

The Targaryen family is divided when King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) names Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), the King's first-born child and daughter, ​the heir. But her position is later challenged by Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), the King's son who is conceived after Rhaenyra is declared the heir.

The in-fighting results in a decades-long civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, pitting Rhaenyra's supporters against those of Aegon.

As Game of Thrones fans will likely recall, the Targaryens were represented on the series by Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and, in season one anyway, her brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd).

So, what clues did Game of Thrones drop about the Targaryens of centuries past? Keep reading to find out.