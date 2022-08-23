Jennifer Lopez Turns Wedding to Ben Affleck into Runway Show with 3 Lavish Looks

Jennifer Lopez's wedding dresses will have your jaw on the floor.
The Hustlers actress married Ben Affleck for the second time in a lavish ceremony at his private estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, just one month after they eloped in Las Vegas on July 16.
And in true JLo fashion, her extravagant three bridal looks stole the spotlight as she and the Oscar winner exchanged vows. For the ceremony, she wore a custom Ralph Lauren Collection design. According to Vogue, more than 500 meters of fabric were cut into layers of diaphanous ruffles, which cascaded down the flared train of the curve-hugging silhouette.
While the front appeared simple, the actress' dramatic low-back, ornamented with pearl buttons, brought the wow factor.
Her second look entailed a flapper-esque design that was made entirely of pearls, while the final creation featured a sexy keyhole cutout with crystal embellishments and a removable veiled hood. She was styled by Rob Zangardi.
The star's hair and makeup were just as noteworthy as her fashion, of course. Since the focus was clearly on her breathtaking gowns, she opted for her signature glow, rocking a glossy nude lip and a bronzy smoky eye with dramatic false lashes.
Her hair also enhanced her overall look as she styled it in a timeless updo.
"First look hair was pulled back of the face and soft & bouncy in the back," Chris Appleton reveaeld on Instagram. "Then we dressed the hair into a intricate elegant updo."
Ben complemented Jennifer's multiple looks, dressing up in a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo. The singer's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben's kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, were all decked out in the fashion powerhouse's clothes.
The couple's wedding party and their guests all wore white as well.
Jennifer's trio of Ralph Lauren gowns mark her fifth wedding looks of the summer, adding to the two she donned during the surprise celebration in Vegas.
For their spontaneous elopement, the Second Act star first slipped into a vintage Alexander McQueen design that featured a classic boatneck neckline and a diamond-shaped pattern.
Jennifer revealed in her On the JLO newsletter that her first look was a "dress from an old movie."
"I've had this dress for so many years," she added. "And I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."
For her next outfit change, the Selena actress opted for something a little more showstopping to say "I do" to Ben, wearing an off-the-shoulder gown from Zuhair Murad's Spring Summer 2023 Bridal Collection. The floor-length piece, adorned with white lace, featured a corseted bodice, fishtail train and sweetheart neckline.
The newlyweds, who almost tied the knot in the early aughts, wed just three months after getting engaged in April 2022 for a second time. They officially became husband and wife last month, with Jennifer gushing, "We did it!"
"Love is beautiful," she continued. "Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."