Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out in New York City With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

There are more than eleven reasons we love seeing a happy Millie Bobby Brown, and seeing the actress blissfully in love is one of them.
The Stranger Things star and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi were spotted in photographs together walking around New York City and looking as smitten as can be. In the snaps taken on Aug. 12, the pair—who confirmed their romance in June 2021—packed on the PDA and shared a sweet kiss.
To brace for the NYC heat, Millie kept her outfit cool with a blue crop top and denim shorts while Jake—son of musician Jon Bon Jovi—wore a graphic T-shirt and cargo shorts.
And this isn't the only trip the two have taken together. Earlier this year, Jake and Millie went abroad for a Barcelona vacation.
Millie shared photos of their exciting trip on Instagram, posting one pic of Jake kissing her. She captioned the carousel May 22 post, "te amo," which translates to "I love you."
At the time, Jake also shared snaps of their trip on his own page. One included a picture of Millie kissing him while another was of her in a white bathing suit at the beach. "Alexa," he wrote, "play late night talking by Harry styles."
Before they jetted off on their fabulous Europe vacation, however, Millie celebrated take-your-boyfriend-to-work-day and invited Jake as her plus one to the Stranger Things 4 premiere in New York City.
As they hit the red carpet together, the two were heavily twinning with their matching blonde hair. The couple dressed to the nines for the May 14 event, as Millie donned a one-shoulder white dress with a black sheer sleeve, while Jake opted for a black and white suit.