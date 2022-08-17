13 Reasons Why Actress Tommy Dorfman Is Engaged

Watch : Tommy Dorfman Rocks 200-Year-Old Crown at Met Gala 2022

Thirteen reasons to celebrate.

Tommy Dorfman revealed that she is engaged to her girlfriend on the most recent episode of Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, although she did not disclose her partner's identity.

While the 13 Reasons Why actress remained mum on the details, she did confirmed that her fiancée is a cis woman and endearingly referred to her as "just a gay girl." She also revealed her partner was an Aries who is "deeply intense."

Tommy was previously married to Peter Zurkuhlen for five years, though they split in June 2021 and initiated their divorce in February 2022. Tommy—who came out as transgender last summer—said she began to explore her attraction to women again after the break up.

"I knew I was interested in women in a way that I hadn't really been aware of since high school," she explained on the podcast. "I had this unresolved, unexplored thing. I was like, ‘This is the year that I'm gonna go on some dates with girls and feel that out again, and not feel ashamed about it.'"