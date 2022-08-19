How Jimmie Allen Honors His Family's Legacy With Hometown Music Festival

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Jimmie Allen will never forget where he came from.
Before hitting No. 1 on the country music charts with hits like "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway," the 37-year-old was just a kid in Delaware discovering the beauty of a small town.
"There's a lot I remember about my hometown," Jimmie exclusively shared with E! News. "I remember developing my faith in church. I remember my teachers including my first grade teacher and my kindergarten teacher Miss Alexander. I remember hanging out with my dad and my grandma fishing. It's just a good town vibe."
But along the way, Jimmie began to fall in love music as his dad, James "Big Jim" Allen, blasted country music and his grandmother, Bettie Snead, played Christian hits. While both family members have since passed away, Jimmie says his memories with them are part of the inspiration behind the Bettie James Fest, which he created.
Held at Hudson Fields in Jimmie's hometown of Milton, Del., the multi-genre festival aims to highlight local businesses, charities and artists. And on Aug. 13, Jimmie headlined the sold-out event with a heartfelt show.
"I think they are proud; I hope they are," he said about his family. "I always wanted to leave a legacy that they can be proud of and a legacy that my children can walk into without embarrassment."
But perhaps the best is yet to come. This fall, Jimmie will hit the road and open up for Carrie Underwood on her Denim & Rhinestones tour. As a longtime fan of the American Idol winner, Jimmie was just a little excited when he got the call to tour with her.
"It was one of the coolest moments I've experienced in my career," he said. "She's a powerhouse vocalist. I'm looking forward to going out, hopefully doing her justice and getting the crowd hyped for her."
Until then, Jimmie is giving E! News an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of the second annual Bettie James Fest. Keep scrolling to see how he pulled off a special event.
