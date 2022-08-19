How Jimmie Allen Honors His Family's Legacy With Hometown Music Festival

Watch : Jimmie Allen Talks Jennifer Lopez Collab & Upcoming Tour

Jimmie Allen will never forget where he came from.

Before hitting No. 1 on the country music charts with hits like "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway," the 37-year-old was just a kid in Delaware discovering the beauty of a small town.

"There's a lot I remember about my hometown," Jimmie exclusively shared with E! News. "I remember developing my faith in church. I remember my teachers including my first grade teacher and my kindergarten teacher Miss Alexander. I remember hanging out with my dad and my grandma fishing. It's just a good town vibe."