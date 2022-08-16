General Hospital Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of the actress Lindsey Pearlman—who passed away on Feb. 18—has been revealed. Find out more.

Months after the death of Lindsey Pearlman, new details have emerged surrounding her passing. 

The General Hospital star's death—which was confirmed on Feb. 18 after she went missing—was ruled a suicide, according to a coroner's report obtained by E! News on Aug. 16.

Per a missing persons alert previously issued by authorities, Lindsey was last seen on Feb. 13 around noon local time near the Thai Town neighborhood of Los Angeles. At the time, police noted in the alert that she "failed to return home," causing her family and friends to grow concerned after no one had heard from her since her last sighting.

Lindsey's cousin Savannah Pearlman later confirmed her passing in a tweet. "I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," she wrote on Feb. 18. "I have no other information about the location or circumstance."

Savannah added, "Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress."

After news of her death broke, Lindsey's agent wrote in a statement to E! News, "We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."

The actress was known for her roles in General Hospital and Chicago Justice. Other projects of Lindsey's included stints in Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, Selena: The Series and The Purge anthology series.

Most recently, she appeared on BET+'s The Ms. Pat Show and Urbanflix's Vicious in recurring roles.

 

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

