General Hospital Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Months after the death of Lindsey Pearlman, new details have emerged surrounding her passing.

The General Hospital star's death—which was confirmed on Feb. 18 after she went missing—was ruled a suicide, according to a coroner's report obtained by E! News on Aug. 16.

Per a missing persons alert previously issued by authorities, Lindsey was last seen on Feb. 13 around noon local time near the Thai Town neighborhood of Los Angeles. At the time, police noted in the alert that she "failed to return home," causing her family and friends to grow concerned after no one had heard from her since her last sighting.