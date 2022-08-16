Australian Actress Laura McCulloch Arrested After Allegedly Going Missing in Los Angeles

Watch : Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

A missing Australian actress has been found following a search party to locate her. It turns out Laura McCulloch was arrested and has been held at the Santa Monica Jail since Aug. 13, police said.

A GoFundMe page hosted by her cousin Merrie McCulloch stated that her "much loved Laura" disappeared on Aug. 12 and hasn't been seen since. Per the fundraiser, which has raised $1,000 AUD, "She was last seen in the Santa Monica area, wearing a blue blouse, red skirt and tan shoes as she prepared for a first date from Tinder or Bumble."

They added that they had hired a private investigator to find her.

Her rep told E! News that her family said the 37-year-old was last seen at a restaurant that evening.

"It is not like Laura to be out-of-contact for this length of time, and, like her family and friends we are desperately concerned not to have heard from her," the rep said on Aug. 16. "She is a remarkably talented artist, and a wonderful person - much beloved by all her colleagues."